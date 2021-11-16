Proceed to Whataburger: New route adds drive time for many, but hopes to ease congestion

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — The newly opened Whataburger location in Lee’s Summit is causing so much congestion, police are rerouting traffic.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department shared the new route with its Facebook followers Tuesday afternoon.

The entrance to Whataburger that is directly off the southbound lanes of Douglas Street is no longer open because of the of the amount of congestion it was causing in the area.

Customers now need to make a 3 mile detour around the back of the restaurant.

The Lee’s Summit Police Department provided the following turn-by-turn directions and map:

From Interstate 470:

1. Go south on NE Douglas down to Tudor Road (the PD is on the corner)

2. Turn right (west) and travel down Tudor Road to NE Main Street

3. Turn right (north) on NE Main Street and travel up to NE Victoria Drive

4. Turn right one final time (east) and travel down Victoria to the entrance to the Public Storage business. An officer will be at this location waving you into the back entrance to the parking lot.

5. To exit after you are served, you will be directed back out onto NE Victoria Drive and forced to go west; once you reach NE Main Street you can choose to go North or South on Main Street. North takes you to Colbern Road, South brings you back to Tudor Road.

The new route is expected to be in place from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily through Sunday.