KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Some of the metro’s newest residents are using nine acres in Kansas City, Kansas to help grow a new life and fresh produce.

It’s through a program called New Roots for Refugees, created 16 growing seasons ago by the Catholic Charities and Cultivate KC to help refugees resettle in the region.

The four-year training program allows refugee families to work a 1/8-acre plot of land over the nine acres Cultivate KC has on Juniper Gardens.

It allows refugees like Ca Saw figure out agriculture and business in the metro. His long journey from Burma took him through Malaysia before he eventually got to Illinois and then Kansas City.

“I want to grow for American people, what they like,” Saw said.

That’s because he plans on making a living from farming after he graduates from the program this year. He and his fellow New Roots for Refugee participants can make money by selling what they grow at farmers markets across the region, or by selling their haul into the aggregated group sales through Catholic Charities.

The farmers get a large percentage of the profits from both income streams, teaching them a skill while also building up money to help build their life in the United States.

“We have an English for Farming curriculum where farmers will learn English words for vegetables or tools or pest control,” said New Roots for Refugees Program Manager Kristen Selby.

After handling those basics, the chance to earn money from three different income streams gives farmers a chance to learn business customs for when they’re able to launch their own ventures.

“Starting a business in the United States is hard for anyone but especially if you have language barriers or cultural barriers,” Selby said.

Cultivate KC Executive Director Brien Darby says while the farmers clear those business hurdles, they’re also sharing their own culture. Ca Saw wants to grow what Americans will buy but he also wants to make the food that he and the roughly 3,000 other Burmese residents around the metro remember from their early years too.

“Over the years, we’ve been able to increase the offering of vegetables based on what the participants in our program are bringing in from their home country, sharing that knowledge with us and then we can share that out to others,” said Darby.

Catholic Charities says 44 families have graduated from the program in 16 farming seasons and about 25 of them are still active farming businesses around the metro. Ca Saw hopes to graduate and farm a large plot of land, eventually adding livestock to his operation.