LENEXA, Kan. — The city of Lenexa announced Flat Rock Creek Trail will be closed for three weeks starting on Nov. 8.

Crews will replace the current asphalt trail with a wider, concrete, one during that time.

The project is part of the city’s sidewalk replacement program. Lenexa said it plans to repair about three miles of sidewalks and improve trails.

The city said it is all in an effort to enhance the community for pedestrians.