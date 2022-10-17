BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. — It was chaotic night Saturday in Blue Springs after a 15-year-old boy was gunned down less than 2 miles from a movie theater where police were called on reports someone had a gun inside.

The Blue Springs Police Department said the second injured victim was released from the hospital.

On Monday, Kansas City officers conducted an article search with a K-9 in the woods behind the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, where the teen was shot in the parking lot.

Blue Springs police brought in the Metro Squad for access to more people and resources.

“I hope that the child who got murdered gets some kind of justice and they find whoever did that,” convenience store clerk Carl Grant said.

Grant was working that night when he said at least seven teens ran inside the store from the Miller Theatres nearby.

“The cops asked for them to get out,” Grant said. “There was somebody armed inside.”

The call came in around the same time as the shooting at the church. Officers say it did not involve the church in any way.

“I just calmed them down, told them it would be alright, they were safe, nothing is going to happen up here,” Grant said.

A patron inside the theater at the time spoke with FOX4 anonymously.

“Someone we assumed worked for the theatre barged in and said, ‘Someone came into the theater with a gun! We need everybody to get out now.’ As you would assume it turned into mass hysteria, people running,” the patron said.

Officers flooded the area and quickly learned this was not connected to the church incident and posed no threat to the community.

The Blue Springs City Theatre Board of Directors said the gun in question was a painted prop gun with no live ammo or ability to fire.

They said it was being used for a live production of Night of the Living Dead inside the theatre.

In a statement, they said in part the team agreed no fake weapons would leave the auditorium where the production was being held.

But they said a young cast member removed a fake weapon from the auditorium. Someone saw the cast member with the fake weapon and called the Blue Springs Police Department.

BSPD said this did not evolve into an incident or a case.

Miller Theatres declined an interview request, but in a public Facebook post they said that no one told them about the prop gun, which they said they would not have allowed.

