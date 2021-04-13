Proposed Douglas County order would remove gathering limit, keep some restrictions

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Health officials in Douglas County are proposing an updated order that would remove mass gathering restrictions but keeps indoor capacity restrictions and other mandates.

Right now, mass gatherings are only allowed with 50 people or fewer. The new order would get rid of that cap.

An indoor capacity limit of 50% would remain on indoor businesses and most public venues. However, the order would allow businesses to opt out of that limit if they provide written notice to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health and post at sign notifying patrons at their front entrance.

The mask mandate would stay in effect. Businesses must also adhere to social distancing.

“As we continue to loosen the restrictions on gathering limits, we still ask the public to remain vigilant when it comes to mask wearing, social distancing and washing hands frequently,” Dr. Thomas Marcellino, a public health officer, said in a statement. “It is critical we not let our guards down.”

If approved by a majority of the County Commission, the updated order would take effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, April 15