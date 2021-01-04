Proposed Missouri law would make it a felony to publish police officer’s home address

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (R-Parkville) is pushing new legislation to criminalize the so-called “doxing” of law enforcement officers.

“What my legislation does, very simply, is it will make somebody who intends to intimidate or harass a police officer, by disclosing their private information, it will make that conduct a felony offense,” Luetkemeyer told FOX4.

Last fall, protest leader Stacy Shaw threatened to release private information about KCPD officers on the internet. Shaw later formally apologized for her remarks.

Even so, Luetkemeyer believes a clear line needs to be drawn, to protect the thin blue line.

“I think this ‘doxing’, using the Internet and social media to punish or go after certain segments of society, is an outgrowth of what we’re saying largely with people having broad access to social media,” Luetkemeyer said.

Community activist Justice Horn questions whether this piece of legislation should be a priority in the upcoming session.

“We have a record high homicide rate and record high number of Missourians dying of gun violence,” Horn said. “And this is the top priority, when it comes to criminal justice?”

Luetkemeyer believes his proposal, SB 129, will garner support from both sides of the aisle.