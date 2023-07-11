EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, Mo. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Department is planning to build a shooting range in Excelsior Springs, but people who live there are concerned about their safety and livelihood if it were to go in.

The shooting range would go in at 8801 Stillhouse Road and be part of the department’s new $6.9 million law enforcement center.

Kathi Rule and her husband Ed have owned Shoal Creek Land & Cattle in Excelsior Springs for more than 20 years. Their home sits less than 3,000 feet from the proposed gun range.

“How do we bring our pets all inside, there’s 200 or 300 cattle out here that are going to be stressed,” Rule said.

“And I’ve even have a call into our veterinarian just to see what this means as far as the breeding program is concerned when the cattle are under stress.”

The department says local, federal, and state agencies would train at the gun range and could practice using firearms anywhere from early morning to late at night, 7 days a week.

Rule is also scared for the safety of her family and ranch hands who work regularly out on the property.

“The bullets, the ricocheting,” Rule said. “We have our help here that runs around all over the place in their four wheelers. The cattle are everywhere on our property.

“We have 350 acres, which backs into this property that they are proposing. My children, my grandchildren, anybody coming to visit me to sit outside,” Rule said.

The range would include indoor and outdoor ranges, a shooting tower, a shooting house and more. Officers say this will help them expand their training programs.

Commissioners are meeting at the county administration building Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to consider approving a permit for the gun range.