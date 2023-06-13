KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker asks Missouri Governor Mike Parson to avoid pardoning a convicted Kansas City, Missouri, police officer.

Peters Baker sent a letter to the governor’s office Tuesday.

In the letter, Peters Baker writes that she is aware Parson has been lobbied to pardon Eric DeValkenaere, before his trial began, even through the appeals process is not over for the ex-police officer.

I imagine you might view a pardon as a way to support police. But I expect this extreme action for the only KCPD officer convicted of fatally shooting a black man will ignite distrust, protests, and public safety concerns for citizens and for police. Jean Peters Baker, Jackson Co. Prosecutor

A Jackson County judge convicted DeValkenaere of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in 2021, for the death of Cameron Lamb. The 26-year-old father of three was shot to death while he was backing his pickup truck into his garage in 2019.

The judge sentenced DeValkenaere to six years in prison.

DeValkenaere is appealing the conviction. His attorneys are asking for an acquittal or a new trial. DeValkenaere is free on bond during the appeals process.

Peters Baker argues that DeValkenaere was fairly convicted and sentenced under state law.

She also says she understands the fight Lamb’s family has endured to get justice in his death.

I would urge you to immediately speak with the victim’s family. No one from your office or the Attorney General’s Office has spoken with these victims and they deserve better. Secondly, I urge you to speak with this community. Jean Peters Baker, Jackson Co. Prosecutor

Lamb’s family declined to comment on the possibility that DeValkenaere could be pardoned. Lamb’s mother said his birthday is Wednesday and she wants to focus on remembering her son at this time.

According to the letter, Peters Baker says she believes that the public will be at risk if Parson decides to pardon DeValkenaere. But the largest threat will not come from protesting the decision.

A pardon of this convicted former police officer will accelerate the distrust that we already see in our system. Witnesses don’t want to testify, and victims decline to prosecute their attackers, even after suffering great injury. This distrust will only grow when you, as overseer of KCPD, choose a political action over the legal process. Jean Peters Baker, Jackson Co. Prosecutor

Gov. Parson has not confirmed whether he plans to pardon DeValkenaere. Parson is currently out of the state at a family function until later this week.

FOX4 has also asked DeValkenaere’s attorney for a comment on the letter Peters Baker sent to the governor.

Click here to read Jean Peters Baker’s letter in it’s entirety.