KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office said a body camera photo released Wednesday in connection with a police shooting is not doctored.

Kansas City Missouri, police shot and wounded a carjacking suspect when they said she pointed a gun at officers May 27.

Now, 26-year-old Leonna Hale faces multiple charges, including exhibiting a weapon.

Despite the photo showing a gun, not everyone is convinced it’s real.

“That photo is exactly what it is,” Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Michael Mansur said. “It’s an image pulled from the body cam. That’s all it is.”

Mansur said that’s why prosecutor Jean Peters Baker showed community stakeholders a video of the body camera footage.

“This is just one incident. This is just one step among many on this journey for us to find healing as well as open up communication between the community and the criminal justice system,” AdHoc Group Against Crime President Damon Daniel said.

Daniel was one of the people who were in a recent meeting and saw the video.

Court documents say Hale had a gun and refused to follow officers’ commands the night of the shooting.

Kansas City, Missouri, police were helping Kansas City, Kansas, officers with a reported armed carjacking.

When KCPD officers drove up to the stolen van with Hale and another man inside, they said the man ran off and Hale got out of the van pointing a gun and ignored officers when they told her to drop it, court records say.

“We don’t operate in a vacuum,” Mansur said. “We have to show our evidence to the court. We have to present our evidence to the defense attorney. We have to present our evidence to the defendant.”

Mayor Quinton Lucas also saw the body camera video.

“I think any claim that suggests both the prosecutor who has indicted police in the past, obtained convictions, the police department, highway patrol, the mayor, anybody has seen this video is lying, is ridiculous,” Lucas said.

