Prosecutor officially dismisses more than 200 charges from Kansas City protests

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The city prosecutor has officially dismissed more than 200 non-violent charges against Kansas City protesters.

The action comes after the Kansas City Council passed an ordinance earlier this month to wipe seven types of municipal charges from the recent protests from May 29-June 2.

In that first weekend of rallies, hundreds of police officers responded. At times, the dynamic became tense, with officers firing tear gas and rubber bullets into crowds. Police were also attacked, and some businesses vandalized.

But the vast majority of demonstrators were not violent. Even still, more than 200 people were arrested.

The city prosecutor’s office reviewed more than 1,700 citations to determine which charges fit the ordinance. In the end, 202 charges were dismissed.

The people with dismissed charges will receive a letter from the municipal court this week, the city prosecutor said.

Those who posted a cash bond will receive a refund within 10-14 business days of disposition of the case. Those who used a bonding company should contact them for information.