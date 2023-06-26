KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey’s office has asked for an appeals judge to either overturn the conviction of a former Kansas City police detective or order a new trial.

The AG’s office filed the brief Monday afternoon. It’s similar to the appeal filed by Eric Devalkenaere’s defense team after he was convicted in 2021 for the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb. His attorneys are asking for an acquittal or a new trial.

The 26-year-old father of three was shot to death while he was backing his pickup truck into his garage.

A judge sentenced Devalkenaere to six years in prison, but he’s free on bond while waiting for his appeal to play out. Devalkenaere’s attorneys filed the appeal in November 2022.

Bailey wrote in the brief that the evidence did not support the convictions in the case.

“Not only does the state have an interest in seeing that wrongdoers are punished and that justice is done, but also that wrongdoers are correctly identified,” Bailey wrote in his brief.

“The latter task is complicated when the accused is a law enforcement officer who was acting in his official capacity and who was clothed with the authority and privileges accorded to law enforcement officers.”

The attorney general said the facts of the case raise questions that undermine DeValkenaere’s conviction.

Bailey said those questions include:

Whether the officers who followed Lamb to his house acted reasonably in entering his property to conduct a stop.

Whether any unlawful entry onto the property is relevant in determining whether DeValkenaere is guilty.

Whether an unlawful entry makes an officer an “initial aggressor,” absent of any attack or threatened attack.

Whether an unlawful entry deprives an officer of the right to act in defense of others

Whether an officer’s criminal negligence in failing to be aware that he has unlawfully entered property gives rise to criminal liability for a homicide.

Bailey said law enforcement need to know the answers to these questions and whether their actions subject them to criminal liability. He said it’s also important to ensure that “only wrongdoers are punished.”

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker oversaw the prosecution of Devalkenaere’s case.

Monday afternoon, Peters Baker said the Missouri Attorney General’s Office did not notify her of what his brief would mean. She said she finally learned of the filing when Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas called her.

“The Missouri Attorney General is the highest law enforcement officer in the state. As the highest law enforcement officer, this is extremely distressing and unfortunate, disappointing,” Peters Baker said.

“My office stands for justice, and we are going to continue to do that.”

Peters Baker said she spoke with Lucas, and they both are concerned about the impact the decision, and its fallout, could have on the city.

Ultimately an appeals judge will determine whether or not the conviction stands.

But Peters Baker has also urged Gov. Mike Parson not to issue DeValkenaere a pardon. The prosecutor released a letter to the public, saying she has multiple reports that the governor is going to pardon DeValkenaere.

She advised against that, saying it will erode public trust.

Parson said he was blindsided by the letter.

He said his office has not talked to DeValkenaere’s legal team, nor does an application for his pardon exist. A spokesperson for Parson’s office said DeValkenaere’s case would “be treated the exact same if he applies.”

Legal experts say Parson does have the power to issue a pardon with out an application, but a pardon before appeals are complete would be rare.