Prosecutor seeking death penalty after 2 found murdered in rural Missouri

WEST PLAINS, Mo. — A prosecutor in southern Missouri has filed notice that he plans to seek the death penalty for one of three people charged in the shooting deaths last month of a man and a woman.

The bodies of Frankie Ziegler and Richard Kuntz were found May 5 in a running car on private property. Police say they had been shot to death.

Within days, police arrested three people in the case: Joey Allen Marcak, Levi Daniel Gunter and Kyla Croney, and all have since been charged with first-degree murder and other counts.

Springfield television station KYTV reports that Howell County Prosecutor Michael Hutchingshas filed notice this week indicating he will seek the death penalty against Marcak.

This is the first time the city has seen a homicide in three years, Nexstar sister station KOLR reported.

“Right now, people are pretty shaken,” Josh Murrell, public information officer, said. “We haven’t had a homicide in the city limits since 2017, and we don’t have a lot normally, so we anytime we have something like this, it gets everyone a little anxious and a little on edge.”

West Plains is located about 100 miles due east of Branson.