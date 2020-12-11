Prosecutor starts GoFundMe for local mother of 8 whose van was destroyed by gunfire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local woman whose van was destroyed by gunfire is getting a little help from the community.

Danielle Benson, her brother and her young son were caught in the crossfire of a deadly shooting Thanksgiving night near 79th and Troost.

Danielle and her family are OK, but her van was badly damaged in the shooting.

That’s where Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker comes in. She started a GoFundMe account, asking for donations to get a new van for Danielle.

Baker said victim’s services programs in the county cover a lot of expenses, but there aren’t enough funds to replace an entire vehicle.

“I can replace some glass that gets shot out of cars. I can replace even a tire, but I cannot replace a whole car with that program,” she said. “We just do not have the funds for that. We are sending her to counseling, but we are needing the community’s generosity to help replace her car.”

The gofundme has a $10,000 goal. You can donate here.