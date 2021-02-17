Prosecutor to announce charges in 2017 Kansas City cold case

Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County Prosecutor’s office is expected to announce charges in a metro cold case Wednesday afternoon.

Jean Peters Baker called a 12 p.m. news conference. Members from the Kansas City, Mo. Police department and the ATM will also be there.

The criminal charges are in relation to a homicide that happened in 2017, but prosecutors have not publically released which case.

