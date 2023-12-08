KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been enough to make retail merchants feel un-Christmasy.

Retail stores on the Country Club Plaza are getting some help preventing theft from Jackson County prosecutors. They’re working with Kansas City police to ease the concerns store managers have about shoplifters.

Most retail stores report seasonal upticks in theft when the holiday shopping season arrives.

Thefts on the Plaza are lower than they are at similar shopping centers across the nation, according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office.

With the holiday shopping season here, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said it’s time to get tougher on this problem.

Back in October, Baker’s office sent a letter to Plaza merchants informing them about plans to get surveillance video to police and prosecutors more quickly. Also, Baker said she’s been pushing for legal proceedings around shoplifting cases through the legal system more quickly.

Baker also told FOX4 there’s been an emphasis to confront gun owners from taking weapons into stores that forbid them.

It’s against Missouri law to enter a store where guns aren’t allowed. Baker explained some gun crimes are unintentional, and bad decisions can take place in that environment.

“It’s helping. We have several potential cases where we’ve reached back out to police and say we want a priority placed on these. Then, we can give them some direction on what we’re going to need to get that case filed,” Baker told FOX4 on Friday.

Some recent shoplifting attempts in our metro have whirled out of control. Travis Minor, 30, faces robbery and armed criminal action charges in Jackson County. Kansas City police say he was attempting to steal from a Northland Rally House location on Nov. 22, when he shot an employee.

Deserae Minor, who owns KC Style Haus, said she saw an uptick in shoplifting trouble throughout the year. Minor said she invested in several anti-theft systems to help stop crooks.

“This isn’t something that’s going to happen overnight. I understand that. This is something they’re working on. I know they know it’s an issue and they’re trying to implement new ideas to make it work,” Minor said.

This effort is similar to a shoplifting prevention effort the prosecutor’s office held in 2022. Minor says she and other merchants believe it’s time more was done.