KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutors have weighed in on the upcoming sentence of a former Kansas City police officer.

In an eleven-page memo, prosecutors asked Judge J. Dale Youngs to sentence former Det. Eric DeValkenaere to four years in prison on his involuntary manslaughter conviction and nine years for armed criminal action. Prosecutors asked the sentences to run concurrently.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday.

DeValkenaere was convicted of the crimes in November in the shooting death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb.

DeValkenaere and his partner were called to Lamb’s neighborhood for a traffic incident near East 41st Street and College Avenue on Dec. 13, 2019. A police helicopter saw a red pickup, believed to have been involved in the incident, turn into Lamb’s garage. The two officers followed Lamb onto his property.

During the trial, DeValkenaere admitted to shooting Lamb, but said it was to protect his partner after Lamb pulled a gun and pointed it at the other officer. DeValkenaere’s partner testified that he didn’t see a weapon in Lamb’s hand.

Judge Youngs found the officers had no probable cause to believe that Lamb had committed a crime before the shooting, and had no arrest warrant, search warrant or consent to be on Lamb’s property.

“Despite being trained on the applicable law and being sworn to uphold the law, the Defendant disregarded both and unreasonably and unnecessarily escalated a situation that had already de-escalated, and which ultimately led to Mr. Lamb’s death. This disregard and indifference to Mr. Lamb’s death continued after the shooting when the Defendant elected to falsely report information involving guns to legitimize his own conduct and create a more dangerous situation to justify his actions,” the Prosecutor’s Office wrote in the sentencing memo.

Prosecutors also allege in the memo that DeValkenaere has not accepted any responsibility for Lamb’s death or his own actions in causing the death.

According to the memo, DeValkenaere has not used his option to submit letters to the court highlighting his life and character prior to sentencing, as many other defendants have done.

Under Missouri law, the conviction requires Judge Youngs to sentence DeValenaere to at least three years in prison without eligibility for parole.

Last week Judge Youngs granted DeValkenaere bond as he appeals his conviction. It means while DeValkenaere will be sentenced Friday, he will not be taken immediately to jail, as long as he meets the terms of his bond.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.