Prosecutors charge 2 men in double homicide after video shows chase, fiery crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two metro man face a laundry list of crimes connected to a double homicide earlier this year.

Prosecutors charged 20-year-old Earl L. Dunn III and 24-year-old Vontez G. Howard with first degree Murder, robbery, and five other counts.

According to court records, Kansas City police were called to a shooting and crash near Norton Avenue and Anderson on March 1. When they arrived officers found Kyle Gerhardt and Kristopher Lunsford-Barrett inside a burning car. They had been shot. Detectives said the car caught fire after the crash.

Detectives analyzed video from security cameras in the neighborhood that showed the suspects chasing after the victims until the car crashed. Prosecutors said investigators also used phones, ballistics, and DNA evidence to connect the shooters to the victims.