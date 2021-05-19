Prosecutors charge man accused of assaulting women in downtown parking garages

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors charge a former security guard after they say he assaulted two women at gunpoint near downtown parking garages earlier this month.

Alf Cheffen, 48, of Kansas City, Missouri, faces assault, harassment, unlawful use of a weapon, and other crimes.

According to court documents, Cheffen waited near the parking garages for his victims.

The first incident happened in the garage near West 12th and Central Avenue on May 9.

The victim told police she was walking to her car parked in the garage and noticed a man following her. She said she walked faster, got into her car and locked the doors. At that point, according to the probable cause statement, the man pulled a gun and knocked on the woman’s car window. She started her car and the man disappeared.

Four days later a woman reported being assaulted in a different downtown parking garage, this time near 12th and Main.

She told investigators that a man approached her as she was walked to the gym. She said the man had a gun and threatened her. She told police that the suspect tried to force her deeper into the parking garage, but a car drove through and she was able to escape.

Court documents show detectives used descriptions the victims provided and identified Cheffen. They linked him to both crimes by viewing surveillance video that showed him as he walked through downtown. Officers said they lost Cheffen when he walked into a building.

After canvassing the area staff at City Union Mission recognized Cheffen, according to documents,. They said he worked security at the Mission in the past.

After a warrant was issued, officers arrested Cheffen on Tuesday. He is in custody in the Jackson County Jail.

Cheffen is a convicted felon. He served time in Kansas for armed robbery. He was also a suspect in a 2015 rape.