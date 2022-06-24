LAWRENCE, Kan. — The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling, determining the Constitution does not protect a women’s right to abortion.

The decision led to “trigger bans” in more than two dozen states, including Missouri, where the state became the first to ban abortions.

In Kansas, voters will decide in August if women will still be allowed legal access to abortion. Even if voters decide to make abortions illegal, some women and providers may never be prosecuted.

The Douglas County district attorney promised she will not prosecute cases if abortions are eventually banned in Kansas.

District Attorney Suzanne Valdez’s office confirmed she signed a statement by the group Fair and Just Prosecution.

Dozens of other prosecutors across the country also signed the pledge saying they “decline to use our offices’ resources to criminalize reproductive health decisions and commit to exercise our well-settled discretion and refrain from prosecuting those who seek, provide, or support abortions.”

In other Kansas City-area counties Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree in Kansas and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker in Missouri and have said in previous interviews they won’t pursue abortion cases.