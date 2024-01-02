OLATHE, Kan. — Johnson County prosecutors are moving to dismiss some charges against Jackson Mahomes, brother to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Prosecutors filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss three felony charges of aggravated sexual battery against Mahomes.

A Johnson County judge would still have to approve the motion. If the three charges are dismissed, Jackson Mahomes would only have a misdemeanor battery charge remaining.

The younger Mahomes is scheduled to appear in Johnson County court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.

Court documents say the victim at the center of the case plans to assert her Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination if she’s compelled to testify.

Prosecutors said the woman also said, even if she were granted immunity, she would say she has not been truthful to police and the encounter with Jackson Mahomes was consensual.

Brandon Davies, Mahomes’ attorney, released the following statement to FOX4:

“Like I said from the beginning, Jackson has done nothing wrong. We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed. The defense will reserve further comment until the remaining count is disposed of.”

The victim in the misdemeanor battery charge is not the same victim involved in the three felony charges, according to court records; therefore, prosecutors still plan to pursue that charge.

The charges stem from an alleged incident on Feb. 25, 2023 at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park.

The owner of the restaurant told police that Jackson Mahomes shoved one of her employees. She initially told investigators she took him to another room. Surveillance video from inside that room allegedly shows Jackson Mahomes grabbing the owner by the neck and trying to kiss her.

Mahomes pleaded not guilty to the charges last year.

FOX4 will have a crew at Jackson Mahomes’ court hearing on Wednesday and will provide updates on his case.