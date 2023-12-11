KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prosecutors are asking other potential victims to step forward after a man was accused of exposing himself in public.

James D. Jones II has been charged with first-degree aggravated sexual abuse in Platte County. Prosecutors say he exposed himself and completed a sex act in public.

Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd said they have reason to believe Jones might have also done this on other occasions.

“We believe he may have done so in the presence of middle-aged women or possibly others,” Zahnd said. “We urge anyone who believes they may have witnessed such an act or have been victimized by this defendant to contact police.”

Jones is currently in custody, and his bond has been set at $100,000 cash only. If convicted, Jones faces up to 15 years in prison.

Anyone who believes they might have witnessed or been victimized by Jones can call the Kansas City Police Department’s sex crimes unit at 816-234-5520.