KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The case of a 5-year-old boy who fell from a downtown Kansas City high rise is now in the hands of the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

This comes nearly a month after the little boy died.

The boy’s mother is at the center of this investigation. In an apparent mistake, court documents posted online Thursday indicated she had been charged. The prosecutor’s office cannot confirm that now.

It’s at the point where prosecutors have the evidence to decide whether Grayson O’Conner’s mother will face charges in in his death.

It was a fateful day in late November when 5-year-old Grayson O’Conner fell from a high rise, the same place he called home.

From that day on the circumstances surrounding death have been less than clear.

On Friday, FOX4 learned through reporting from the Kansas City Star that the state has zeroed in on the boy’s mom.

It shows that not only is she a subject of interest, but when police arrived at her apartment, she was seated near the window and asked what happened to the little boy, her own son.

She responded, “out the window,” according to police sworn affidavits reviewed by the Kansas City Star.

Right now FOX4 is not naming the boy’s mom because she has not been fully charged.

Information that is now sealed, according to the Kansas City Star, says the mother is going to face a “child endangerment – resulting in death” charge.

If convicted, she could potentially spend the rest of her life behind bars.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office has now sealed this case. Preventing any other news outlets from seeing affidavits, probable cause statements and what charges could be coming.