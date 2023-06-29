KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are still investigating the shooting that killed three people and injured six other people in the early hours of June 25. One person has already been charged.

The people who live and work nearby have been doing everything they can to lift their street up before and after headline-grabbing events like that shooting. They know there’s a stigma over that part of town but by doing one piece of community work after another, they’re trying to improve their home from the inside.

“We know what it looked like, we know what it looks like now, and we have always loved it,” said Blue Hills Neighborhood Association President Linda Brown.

That’s why she leads the association, which also covers the same intersection where the shooting happened in late June.

“My heart just hurts when that happens,” Brown said. “It really hurts my heart when it’s right in the heart of my community.”

That’s why her organization organizes trash pick-up events and other community gathering, trying to create connections and put young people in front of the right role models. It’s that same feeling that sends Jamal Shakur to the hospital as a violence prevention specialist to convince victims of violence and their loved ones not to become perpetrators themselves.

“As far a violence is concerned, we have other measures than retaliation,” said Shakur, who says he lost three nephews to violence. “It’s a tough message to sell but it does work. I’ve seen it for years.”

Terrell Jolly contributes in his own way, through community-based incremental development. He focuses on rehabilitation single family homes and small mixed used buildings like the project he’s working on at 70th and Prospect. There are already apartments on the upper floor and the ground floor will soon be an office and commercial space.

“Anytime you see vacant or abandoned, it attracts the wrong type of traffic,” Jolly said.

But it doesn’t take much to change the narrative. He says once his project started looking better, he noticed that other properties started improving too.

“Now we have more of a neighborly feel,” Jolly said. “The grass looks different…thank god we finally have trash cans.”

That pride also shows up in the neighborhood association’s work.

“[In} our summer programs every year, our kids are walking up and down the street and picking up trash and stuff,” said Brown. “Do you know, those kids don’t drop trash and if they see their parents doing it they stop them from doing it too?”

Across the street from Jolly’s building, a new marijuana dispensary can’t help but draw a chuckle.

“Who ever thought there would be two cannabis shops on Prospect,” Jolly said. “I mean, you know, for years the gas station was the place to do a meet up because it was close to 71, but now you legally doing it through a drive through.”

The hope is that success in one place keeps growing up and down the avenue, eventually erasing the images of crime scene investigations.

“Our motto now in Blue Hills is: We don’t have to live like this,” Brown said. “And that’s what we got to remember is we do not have to live like this.”