KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Third-degree burns and heat exhaustion are just two things that can happen to your pet in the hot summer months.

Picture Hills Pet Hospital in Kansas City treated a dog on Wednesday for second-degree burns on all four of its paw pads after its owner took it on a walk for not even 15 to 30 minutes.

“When it’s hot like this outside, even just spending a few minutes on asphalt can cause third degree burns on their paw pads,” said Dr. Sarah Sims.

The tissue on that particular dog’s pads were sloughing off and required bandages.

Sims, who has more than a decade of experience, added that if the pavement is more than 120 degrees, it typically takes about 60 seconds to get some level of burning.

FOX4 used an infrared thermometer when the outside temperature was 100 degrees. When we pointed it at concrete it read 115 degrees, but asphalt was much hotter at 130 degrees.

A good rule of thumb is to add the number 30 to whatever the outside temperature is to get an idea of the ground’s temperature.

“If you are going on walks, try to keep your dog in the grass. Ideally, go on walks when the sun is lower in the sky so morning and evening, and if you have to go out in the middle of the day, just try to get past the asphalt and concrete as possible,” Sims said.

Not only that, but small booties are available online and in stores that you can put on your dogs to wear on the hot ground.

If your dog is resistant to the booties, Sims recommends going into it slowly and using positive reinforcement, like treats, so they can associate it with something good. When you first purchase them, let your dog sniff them.

The next day, you can put them on but don’t fasten the Velcro. Eventually, you can work your way up to actually putting them on and having the dog walk in them. Once they get used to them, Sims said they wear them quite well.

Heat exhaustion or stroke is another big issue for dogs in the summer months, especially those with short snouts like pugs and bull dogs.

“They just don’t exchange heat as well when they’re panting, so they’re a lot more prone to having heat stroke,” Sims said.

Signs of heat exhaustion include passing out, vomiting, diarrhea, and trouble breathing. If any of those happen, take your dog to a vet immediately. They’ll likely need IV fluid therapy, and the heat may even cause them to develop potential blood clotting abnormalities.

Ten minutes is the recommended amount of time a dog should spend outside in the summer months, beginning when the temperatures reach 80 degrees. You can factor in a few more minutes if you have a lot of shade or a kiddie pool, but it shouldn’t be too much longer.

“Use your best judgement. If it feels really hot to you outside, it’s going to feel even hotter to your pet who has fur,” Sims said.