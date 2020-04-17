Protective masks not affordable in some areas of the metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Protective masks have become a common sight around the metro, but not in low income areas.

Leaders at AIM for Peace KC are asking the public’s health in combating that problem. That non-profit, which has ties to the Kansas City Health Department, is requesting donated cloth masks, which will be given to east Kansas City families in need.

“There are a lot of minorities on the east side and it’s spreading to the east side more than any part of the city,” Rashid Junaid, a spokesperson for Aim for Peace KC, said.

Junaid pointed out many families are living paycheck-to-paycheck, making added expenses a burden they can’t afford. Health department totals from last week indicated Kansas City’s third district, located on the city’s east side, had more than twice the number of cases as other districts did. Junaid said so far, Aim for Peace KC has received 500 donated masks, but there’s need for thousands more. Aim for Peace KC also works in at-risk neighborhoods top provide people with job skills.

“I believe this pandemic increases the stress level and anxiety in the community, and it could lead to increase in violence,” Junaid added.

Crissy Dastrup, who works on staff with Kansas City’s Council, is, as a private citizen, helping coordinate Aim for Peace KC’s mask donations. Dastrup said it’s easy to make the masks, and kits can be picked up at The Sewing Labs at 1305 E. 27th Street. Dastrup said the kits can be taken between 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.

“The benefit trickles down to our healthcare workers. The more people who are protected and doing the things the CDC recommends — the fewer people end up in the hospital,” Dastrup said.

Dastrup said skilled sewers are answering this call. She said groups such as Sew KC and the Latter Day Saints are joined by a private sewer living in Arizona, working needle and thread to satisfy this call for community help.