Protest leader apologizes after threatening families of KCPD officers amid tension over arrest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local attorney who’s been leading recent protests in Kansas City is apologizing after many argue she threatened police officers and their families.

In a video recorded last Friday, Stacy Shaw can be heard saying, “We are going to start sharing things with your children’s teachers … You don’t think that we know where all y’all live? You don’t think we don’t know where your children go to school?”

Shaw has been leading a group of protesters occupying the area outside City Hall, angry over the arrest of a pregnant woman from Kansas City.

Many argue the Kansas City officer involved put his knee on Deja Stalling’s back while taking her into custody earlier this month. They want KCPD Chief Rick Smith and the officer fired.

In the video Friday, Shaw said families of police officers should know what their loved ones do on the job and speak up for justice.

“Right now we have a lot of people who are protecting murderers in Kansas City,” Shaw later told FOX4.

But Brad Lemon, president of the local police union, called Shaw’s statement in the video a threat, urging members to remain calm.

“Our families do not deserve what Shaw is threatening,” Lemon said in a statement.

Four days later, Shaw has issued an apology on social media, saying she never intended for her comments to be taken as a threat to officers or their families.

“On Friday, I made regrettable statements that I in no way intended as a threat. I sincerely apologize for the brief moment that I was not upholding the values of love and transformative justice I have consistently championed,” Shaw said.

“To be clear, I do not endorse nor will I ever tolerate harm to police families or children. We all deserve better. This video has become a distraction from the important work of organizers and activists that are on the brink of changing so much in this city and country.

“I am taking time to focus on self-accountability and how I may be of further service in this historic movement.”