Protest turns violent in Ferguson after a day of peaceful marching

FERGUSON, MO – St. Louisans across the spectrum held peaceful marches Saturday in the St. Louis area in St. Louis City, Clayton, and finally in Ferguson. But shortly after 10:15 p.m. as the crowd was dispersing in Ferguson when some protesters broke away from the main group and rushed the city’s police department and started breaking windows. Officers who had backed off to give protesters room immediately used tear gas on the protesters to move them for the building.

Other protesters started hurling rocks and other items at officers until police reinforcements arrived donning masks and using tear gas to disperse the remaining crowd.

Police tell FOX 2 that no officers were seriously injured.

Some nearby businesses did suffer some damage, and a few were looted by protesters.

No word on any protesters suffering injuries.















A Missouri State Highway Patrolman stands ready with rifle in front of the Ferguson,Missouri Police Department, minutes after protesters broke windows on the building in Ferguson, Missouri on Saturday, May 30, 2020. A couple of hundred protesters gathered for a peaceful rally near the building protesting the death of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

