Protester charged for assaulting a cop at Kansas City police headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A protester demonstrating at the Kansas City Police Department headquarters on July 17 has been charged for assaulting a law enforcement officer, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a statement.

Preston T. Foster, 23, of Lawrence, Kansas, has been charged with 4th-degree assault and resisting arrest. Both charges are misdemeanors.

Protests arose yesterday after some activists have denounced “Operation LeGend.” The federal operation will bring federal agents to help solve violent crime after a 4-year-old was shot and killed while sleeping in his apartment.

As the officer was trying to exit the police headquarters during the protest, Foster allegedly slammed the officer’s hand in the door, according to detectives. Foster told detectives he attempted to brace the door to keep police from exiting. When police tried to arrest him, he ran. He was later caught.

Prosecutors recommended the defendant be released on his own recognizance, according to the statement.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas earlier today released a scathing condemnation against vandals on social media. Some people in the crowd were seen throwing fireworks at near the police headquarters and lighting fires while holding Black Lives Matter signs. Some in the crowd defaced a memorial for the 119 KCPD officers who have died while serving by spray painting it with profanity.