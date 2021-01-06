Protesters move inside Kansas Statehouse, remain peaceful

TOPEKA, Kan. — Protesters have breached the Kansas Statehouse, FOX4’s Kansas Capitol Bureau confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Similar to a situation in Washington D.C., where protesters forced the U.S. House and Senate into recess, eyewitness reports at 1:40 p.m. confirm there are protesters moving inside the first floor of Topeka’s capitol rotunda.

Capitol police are waiting in the building now.

The protestors are remaining peaceful at this time.

The skirmishes came just shortly after President Donald Trump addressed thousands of his supporters, riling up the crowd with his baseless claims of election fraud at a rally near the White House on Wednesday ahead of Congress’ vote.

“We will not let them silence your voices,” Trump told the protesters, who had lined up before sunrise to get a prime position to hear the president.