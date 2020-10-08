Protesters demand end to all public health restrictions in KC metro

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People opposed to the public health restrictions in place to fight the coronavirus are protesting Thursday at two public health sites.

About 15 demonstrators want the local state of emergency and all COVID-19 restrictions lifted now.

Protesters are calling the restrictions government overreach and they say public health officials are guilty of medical tyranny.

They are concerned about mental health problems as a result of the COVID lockdown. They also said that isolating seniors amounts to elder abuse.

Additionally, closing schools and businesses has made disadvantaged people more vulnerable, according to this group.

They want the millions of dollars Jackson County has received in federal funding to go to small businesses to keep their doors open.

They also question the infection rates being cited by public health officials. Demonstrators insisted that cloth masks don’t work. One protestor called masks a “symbol of fear.”

Public health officials are charged under the law to take action to protect the health of the population as a whole during a pandemic.

