Protesters in Kansas City turn their focus toward prosecutors

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group that believes the community needs to reform the way prosecutors work held a protest outside the Jackson County courthouse Wednesday, June 10.

This is different from protests in the last two weeks that have sought to change police.

KC Freedom Project believes prosecutors are just as much to blame as police, saying some ignore evidence that would exonerate minorities of criminal charges.

The protesters believe that too often, prosecutors protect police officers who use what others believe to be excessive force.

Those gathered claimed that conviction integrity units, which are supposed to review cases for prosecutor misconduct, have been ineffective, rarely setting the innocent free.

Reginald Griffin said he spent 31 years behind bars in St. Louis for a capital murder that he didn’t commit. His family spent tens of thousands of dollars on attorney fees before finally getting his conviction overturned.

“I don’t think they are being fair right now,” Griffin said. “Because there are a lot of innocent people in jail. And you know people don’t have the type of money it takes to fight these cases, so you become a statistic. I’m here to say the prosecutors need to be responsible for their wrongdoing just like anybody else.”

Similar to the Black Lives Matter protesters, this group also wants investigations into police misconduct. They said police shootings should be reviewed by a board that does not consist of law enforcement or prosecutors.

A spokesman for Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker told FOX4 that the office will release a statement later in response to the protesters’ claims.