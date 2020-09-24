Protesters march across downtown KC over lack of charges for officers in Breonna Taylor’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A grand jury’s decision has brought protestors to the streets in Louisville, Kentucky, but also in Kansas City.

The protests came after none of the three officers present the night 26-year-old Breonna Taylor was killed were charged directly in her death. A grand jury concluded none of the officers were criminally liable for Taylor’s death.

One of the officers, former Det. Brett Hankinson, was charged with wanton endangerment for putting Taylor’s neighbor’s in danger. The other two face no charges.

A large group demonstrated outside of Kansas City Police Headquarters on Wednesday night before taking to the streets. The protest was mostly in a show of support for Taylor’s family.

“Say her name! Breonna Taylor! Say her name! Breonna Taylor” they chanted as they marched.

Protesters that FOX4 talked with said the fact that none of the officers were directly charged in the 26-year-old’s death is unjust.

“It’s a slap in the face, and we’re sick and tired of being sick and tired,” Pamela McCowin said.

McCowin has been following the case for months and said no one is being held accountable for Taylor’s death.

“It was a danger that bullets went into other apartments, but it wasn’t a danger that bullets went into her body,” she said. That speaks volumes to me.”

“They’re just allowing murder to happen,” Kora Wright said.

Wright disagrees with the Kentucky attorney general, who said the grand jury didn’t pursue stiffer charges because the investigation showed the other two officers involved were justified in returning fire because Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend, shot at them first.

Walker has said he didn’t know police were at the door.

“How is that justified? How is that legal? How is that moral? It’s not,” Wright said. “It’s disgusting and it shows where our country’s at.”

As demonstrators marched down Locust Street downtown, McCowin posed this question: “What is it going to take? What do we have to do to matter?”

Protesters said people don’t have faith in the system because it’s broken. That’s why they want people to vote.

As of 9:45 p.m. police said one protester was arrested for trespassing.