Protesters march through Kansas City’s Plaza, marking year since George Floyd’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – On the year anniversary of George Floyd’s death protesters marched through Kansas City on Tuesday, still demanding change.

They marched from a café on Troost to Mill Creek Park and through the streets of the Country Club Plaza. It’s the same spot where protests started in Kansas City after Floyd was killed on May 25, 2020, and people took to the streets in Minneapolis and around the nation.

While the police officer who kneeled on his neck, Derek Chauvin, has been convicted, many at the protest said there’s still not justice for George Floyd.

“What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now,” they chanted as the marched.

Dontavious Young, owner of Equal Minded Cafe, organized a daylong remembrance of Floyd at his cafe where a “Rest in Power” sign with Floyd’s image hangs outside the door. He remembers the video of the murder.

“Just complete anger is the first thing I felt,” Young said.

He also remembers the nationwide protests afterward.

“This was the first time people all around the entire world stood up for Black people,” he said.

Every Friday night since, members of Black Rainbow and others have turned their attention to killings by police in Kansas City.

“Every time we come out and protest to continue to bring awareness to the local victims here in Kansas City, it feels like a heavy weight on my shoulders. George Floyd has now become a symbol of all of this,” Steve Young said.

As the group made its way to the Plaza, people said it felt right to spend the day the same way they did nearly a year ago, trying to bring about change.

“We still got a lot of work to do. We aren’t done,” Cheronda Matthews said.

Now the focus is also on local control of the police, as Mayor Quinton Lucas has proposed reallocating funds. They say the story of George Floyd’s life isn’t over and will be written in what real change comes from his death.

