Protesters occupy City Hall Plaza, saying they won’t leave until Kansas City police chief resigns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of about 100 protesters began what they call an indefinite occupation of the Kansas City Hall Plaza on Friday night.

The group’s leader, attorney Stacy Shaw, said in a video that they wouldn’t leave until Kansas City Police Chief Rick Smith resigns or is fired, or until they are forcibly removed.

Two hours into a protest outside KCPD and a subsequent march, the protesters began removing road barriers from a road construction and building demolition project near the Jackson County Courthouse. They placed them on 12th Street and Locust, occupying areas in front of City Hall and the Kansas City Police Department.

An hour later, a car barreled through the road closed signs, and police removed them and put them back where they belonged shortly after. The makeshift road closure confused drivers who drove into the construction area on Oak Street.

“I don’t care if you are inconvenienced, Kathryn. I don’t care if you are inconvenienced, Bob, because people are dying,” one protester who identified herself as K.J. X said.

Dozens stood outside KCPD protesting earlier in the evening after what said was another incident of police brutality.

On Wednesday night a pregnant woman outside a gas station at 35th and Prospect was arrested when police said she interfered with another arrest. She was then placed face down on the ground when she was handcuffed.

Protesters said she wasn’t resisting arrest when an officer put a knee on her back, she was turning trying to get the weight off her stomach.

“We’re under the impression that one of the most protected women in America is pregnant women. We have signs for pregnant women at grocery stores, protections from work, but it’s OK for a KCPD officer to throw a pregnant Black woman to the ground and put a knee to her back, That’s where we draw the line,” the protester said.

The man who was also arrested Wednesday night joined with protesters Friday, explaining his actions. Police said Troy Robertson was part of a group of 15-20 fighting, which prompted police to be called. He said he was trying to keep the peace.

“You all look at this 30-minute video they just shared. You all see me diffusing every situation that goes on. I’m telling them if they want to fight, fight me. Everybody loves me so much that they are going to drop it,” Robertson said.