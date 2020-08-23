Protesters rally against USPS budget cuts in front of Union Station

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of protesters lined the street in front of Union Station to rally against recent changes that have slowed down the US Postal Service on Saturday, August 22.

“I have never seen anything like this before, not in my postal career,” said Antoinette Robinson, who has worked at a post office for more than 30 years.

Sharon Aluqdah, a fellow USPS employee says she believes that these budget and staff cuts are all about the Presidential election.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy argued during a high-profile Senate hearing on August 21 that he was not intentionally trying to rig the election.

However, according to Sharon if DeJoy did not make the cuts, the USPS would not have an issue delivering main on time.

The protest in Kansas City over the weekend is not the first of these protests. All over the country people have been protesting what they believe to be a grave injustice being committed against the American people.

On August 18, about a dozen people gathered outside of the Olathe post office at 138th and Black Bob Road to support the postal service and call for the ouster of Postmaster Louis DeJoy.

Antoinette Robinson is demanding that the Government grant the USPS a stimulus and immediately end cuts.

Just hours after protesters left the US House of Representatives passed the “Delivering for Americans Act.” The Bill gives a 25 Billion dollar Stimulus to the post office and ends all changes being made by Postmaster General DeJoy.