KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Across the country, protestors rallied Tuesday on both sides of the abortion issue, following news of the leaked Supreme Court opinion that could overturn Roe vs. Wade.

One of the demonstrations took place outside the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

Women’s March KC and Reale Justice Network organized the event, among others.

“I am extremely saddened, and I’m angry,” Justice Gatson of Reale Justice Network said.

Kelsey Walker and others shared their stories with the crowd.

Walker talked about her daughter, Hope, and the news her family received when she was 17 weeks pregnant.

“I found out my daughter had osteogenesis imperfecta type two, which is the lethal version of brittle bone disease,” Walker said. “All the bones in her body were broken, and her ribs were breaking in on her heart and her lungs. My husband and I made the difficult decision to terminate the pregnancy and it saved my life.”

Bishop James Johnston of the Catholic Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph has served on a committee for pro-life activities.

“The Catholic Church has been really consistent on this issue that all human life from conception to the end of life at death, and everywhere in between should be valued, protected,” Johnston said. “Everyone has an innate dignity given by God that we have an obligation to protect as citizens, as a community.”

Like Bishop Johnston, Brittany Jones of Kansas Family Voice advocates for an August abortion amendment in Kansas.

“No matter what the U.S. Supreme Court does we are stuck with unlimited abortion in Kansas without the ‘Value Them Both’ amendment,” Jones said.

Back at the courthouse, advocacy to vote ‘no’ on that amendment, and outrage over a potential change to the law of the land.

“Shock, outrage, I was just at a complete loss,” Walker said.

FOX4 also heard of protests at courthouses in Clay and Johnson counties.