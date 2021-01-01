Proud parents welcome some of the first babies of the New Year at KC metro hospitals

MERRIAM, Kan. — Just a few minutes into 2021, a local couple welcomed a baby girl in Johnson County. She’s one of the Kansas City metro’s first babies of the New Year.

Remington Dee Marston was born at 12:05 a.m. Friday to parents Jake and Jamie at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission in Merriam. She weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and is 21 inches long.

“Her family thinks she’ll be the perfect ‘Remy Dee’ to 2020,” the hospital said.

The baby’s mother is a nurse at AdventHealth, and this is the couple’s first child. The hospital said they are very excited to welcome baby Remington and the fresh start that the New Year offers.

Just minutes after Remy Dee was born, a metro family welcomed a baby in the Northland.

North Kansas City Hospital said the baby boy was born at 12:10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.