Public invited to line route for fallen Independence officer’s funeral procession

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department has released more details about the funeral and procession for an officer killed in the line of duty last week.

The agency has released the route for Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans’ funeral procession and is inviting the public to participate.

Madrid-Evans was killed Sept. 15 after he was shot by a suspect who was also killed in the gunfire. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, now the lead investigating agency on the incident, said the officers were following up on a tip.

Madrid-Evans’ visitation will be held at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence this Thursday from 5-8 p.m. His funeral service will be held at the same auditorium Friday at 11 a.m. Graveside services will follow the funeral at Mt. Washington Cemetery in Independence.

The visitation and funeral are open to the public.

The department is also planning a procession, expected to begin sometime after 12:30 p.m. Friday, from the funeral service to the cemetery. Independence police are inviting the community to stand along the route and pay their respects.

Here’s the full procession route:

Leaving the Community of Christ Auditorium at 1001 W. Walnut St., heading east on Walnut Street Turn north on Memorial Drive from Walnut Street. Turn west on Truman Road from Memorial Drive. Turn north on Winner Road from Truman Road. Turn west on U.S. 24 Highway from Winner Road to Brookside Avenue. The entrance to Mt. Washington Cemetery, at 614 S. Brookside Ave., is just south of the intersection.