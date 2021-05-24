Public to get police department’s ear regarding crime concerns in 18th and Vine District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police want to hear what you think needs to be done to improve safety, health and overall life in Kansas City, Missouri.

The department will hold what it calls a listening session at the Gregg Klice Community Center on May 25, 2021.

Everyone is welcome, but officers specifically want to hear from people who live or work near the 18th and Vine District.

There have been several shootings and other incidents in the entertainment district, and surrounding neighborhood, this year. People living and working in the area say they are concerned about the increased crime.

That includes the shooting death of popular trainer Gary Taylor. He was killed in the district in April.

Jackson County prosecutors Thursday charged 29-year-old Jerronn Anderson with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in Taylor’s death.

There was a push earlier this month that called for people to get rid of guns in the 18th & Vine District. People want to have the same securities as other neighborhoods, but it’s not so simple.

The department hopes to be able to address different safety issues and talk about what can, and can’t be done, during the session.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

