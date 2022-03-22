KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of organizations want to make sure the city’s next police chief is one the community is happy to see.
The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, as well as local pastors, and dozens of other organizations are teaming up to hold a series of listening sessions across the city. Organizers hope to determine the qualities the community believes will be most valuable in the next police chief.
The chamber plans to present findings from the listening sessions to the Board of Police Commissioners at an upcoming board meeting.
They also hope the process will help strengthen community trust with the police department.
The meetings will be held at the following times and locations:
- Tuesday, March 29
- 6pm – 8pm
- Northland Neighborhoods Inc., 5340 NE Chouteau Trafficway
- Saturday, April 2
- 10 am – Noon
- Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center, 3700 Blue Parkway
- Saturday, April 2
- 10 am – Noon
- Evangel Church, 1414 E. 103rd St.
- Wednesday, April 6
- 6 pm – 8 pm
- Mattie Rhodes Cultural Center, 1701 Jarboe St. (bilingual)
- Thursday, April 7
- 6 pm – 8pm
- Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, 2657 Independence Ave. (multilingual)
- Thursday, April 14
- 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm
- KC Chamber Board Room, 1st floor of Union Station
People attending each session will have the chance to answer the same set of questions. Those attending virtually will be able to answer those questions in an online format. Those questions are also available online to those unable to attend.
Below is the full list of organizations participating in the community listening sessions:
- Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Kansas City
- Black Chamber of Commerce
- Civic Council of Greater Kansas City
- Downtown Council
- Getting to the Heart of the Matter
- The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce
- Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce
- Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Hispanic Economic Development Corporation
- KC Common Good
- Northeast Chamber of Commerce
- Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce
- Prospect Business Association
- South Kansas City Alliance
- South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce
📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.