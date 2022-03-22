KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of organizations want to make sure the city’s next police chief is one the community is happy to see.

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, as well as local pastors, and dozens of other organizations are teaming up to hold a series of listening sessions across the city. Organizers hope to determine the qualities the community believes will be most valuable in the next police chief.

The chamber plans to present findings from the listening sessions to the Board of Police Commissioners at an upcoming board meeting.

They also hope the process will help strengthen community trust with the police department.

The meetings will be held at the following times and locations:

Tuesday, March 29 6pm – 8pm Northland Neighborhoods Inc., 5340 NE Chouteau Trafficway

Saturday, April 2 10 am – Noon Bruce R. Watkins Cultural Center, 3700 Blue Parkway

Saturday, April 2 10 am – Noon Evangel Church, 1414 E. 103 rd St.

Wednesday, April 6 6 pm – 8 pm Mattie Rhodes Cultural Center, 1701 Jarboe St. (bilingual)

Thursday, April 7 6 pm – 8pm Northeast Kansas City Chamber of Commerce, 2657 Independence Ave. (multilingual)

Thursday, April 14 3:30 pm – 5:30 pm KC Chamber Board Room, 1 st floor of Union Station



People attending each session will have the chance to answer the same set of questions. Those attending virtually will be able to answer those questions in an online format. Those questions are also available online to those unable to attend.

Below is the full list of organizations participating in the community listening sessions:

Asian American Chamber of Commerce of Kansas City

Black Chamber of Commerce

Civic Council of Greater Kansas City

Downtown Council

Getting to the Heart of the Matter

The Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce

Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce

Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Hispanic Economic Development Corporation

KC Common Good

Northeast Chamber of Commerce

Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce

Prospect Business Association

South Kansas City Alliance

South Kansas City Chamber of Commerce

