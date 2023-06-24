LEE’s SUMMIT, Mo. — Over the last several years of the pandemic, isolation and loneliness became nearly as chronic as the illness itself.

When assisted living centers and nursing homes were closed to the public, it had a profound impact on America’s aging population.

Now in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, a small purple bench is bringing our oldest generation back out into the public.

Striving to stem loneliness and with a mission to provide meaningful and authentic connections, two residents have teamed up with Addington Place Senior Living to launch The Purple Bench Project in downtown Lee’s Summit.

The Purple Bench Project derived from a similar project – The Blue Bench – from downtown Wichita. Residents John Beaudoin and Hilary Graves took part in The Blue Bench project pre-COVID and decided to bring the idea to Lee’s Summit.

“Connecting people, passing on oral history and diminishing loneliness with our elders are just a few of the goals this project promotes,” Graves said.

“This project is about changing perceptions about aging and shining a positive light on our aging community in Lee’s Summit,” Beaudoin said. “Just a few minutes on the Purple Bench will enrich the lives of not only the residents of Addington Place, but the person they’re sharing their stories with.”

The Purple Bench Project will make appearances throughout downtown Lee’s Summit during the summer and fall as well. You can follow The Purple Bench Project on Facebook to see which Saturdays it will be there.