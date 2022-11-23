LAWRENCE, Kan. — A 34-year-old man is in custody after a chase in southwestern Lawrence Wednesday morning.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the man was driving a vehicle that was reported stolen out of Kansas City on K-10 near West 27th Street.

When a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull the vehicle over, it stopped briefly and took off eastbound, then made a U-turn at 27th Street and drove westbound.

Due to the amount of traffic in the area on the highway and the speeds of the pursuit, a deputy conducted a tactical vehicle intervention to remove the suspect’s vehicle from the road and disable it. Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

The suspect exited the vehicle and ran into a wooded area.

Drones and K-9 units were deployed into the woods and the suspect was found by a drone.

When the man was taken into custody, a dog was found with him. Neither were injured.

