KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In the last three weeks, Americans have been unable to avoid three high-profile mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, Uvalde, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In-between those, however, there have been more than 20 shootings where at least four people were hit.

While groups in the Kansas City area try to keep their community safe, the KC Crime Stoppers is rolling out a QR code that can be passed around local schools and posted in various spots in the community, giving anyone with a smart phone a quick way to send tips about crimes, someone who could harm themselves, or threats.

One of the biggest issues is often getting the information in the first place.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve heard the kids say this year, ‘I don’t want to be a snitch,” said Clay County Sheriff’s Corporal Blackburn, who is also a school resource officer.

She said students often know when a classmate is struggling, or worse, planning to hurt themselves or someone else. KC Crime Stoppers Coordinator Detective Christina Ludwig said just a small piece of information can save lives.

“This is our community so handing the power back to the community, the accountability to keep your community safe, that is the biggest goal here,” Ludwig said. “That goes for students as well. They need to take accountability for the safety of their environments and that one piece of information can be vital to prevent horrible things from happening.”

The Crimestoppers already has a website and app, but a QR Code has been being circulated since January.

QR Codes can be scanned by a smart phone’s camera and will direct the user directly to the Crimestoppers website. It can be especially helpful for young users who might have parental controls on smart phones that might prevent them from downloading an additional application.

“The more information they can provide, the better,” Blackburn said. “With limited information, we have to do more legwork to identify the people or identify the problems.”