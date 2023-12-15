KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Quaker Oats Company announced Friday it’s recalling specific granola bars and granola cereals because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
The products, listed here, are sold throughout the United States. The FDA says anyone with these products in their pantries should dispose of them.
According to the FDA, people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare instances, infection with Salmonella can result in it getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.
Quaker has received no confirmed reports of illness related to the products covered by this recall at this time.
People can also call Quaker Consumer Relations at 1-800-492-9322 for more information or product reimbursement.
RECALLED PRODUCTS:
|Product Description
|Size
|UPC
|Best Before
|GRANOLA BARS
|Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
|5ct
7.4 oz
|30000314074
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
1.48 oz
10ct
14.8 oz
|30000004081
(Bar)
30000315651
(Caddy)
30000315658
(case)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Big Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
|5ct
7.4 oz
|30000316856
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
1.48 oz
10ct
14.8 oz
|30000004098
(Bar)
30000315668
(Caddy)
30000315665
(case)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Big Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|36ct
53.3 oz
|30000567609
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars and Dipps Variety Pack
|14ct 13 oz
|30000576533
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
58.6 oz
|30000562468
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311820
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000450178
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|30ct
25.2 oz
|30000573402
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|36ct
30.2 oz
|30000566237
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000563045
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
0.84 oz
440ct
369.6 oz
|03077504
(Bar)
30000562581
(Tote)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000576519
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Holiday Minis
|28ct
13.8 oz
|3000057787
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Halloween Minis
|28ct
13.8 oz
|30000312575
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|40ct
19.6 oz
|30000571231
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Spring Minis
|28ct
13.8 oz
|30000569504
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip Valentine Minis
|28ct
13.8 oz
|30000311639
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Dark Chocolate Chunk
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311868
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chunk
|1ct
1.41 oz
|30000003442
(Bar)
30000565879
(Tote)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Chocolate Chip
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311752
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000571682
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000565506
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
Cookies & Cream
|1ct
1.38 oz
|30000003435
(Bar)
30000565862
(Tote)
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311875
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar Peanut Butter
Chocolate Chip
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311769
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Less Sugar
Variety
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311943
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000450109
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000564998
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|60ct
50.4 oz
|30000575185
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Oatmeal Raisin
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311806
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000568798
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
0.84 oz
440ct
369.6 oz
|03076709
(Bar)
30000577011
(Tote)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311844
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000567265
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000565513
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|1ct
0.84oz
440ct
369.6 oz
|03077601
(Bar)
30000562598
(Tote)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars S’mores
|1ct
0.84oz
|03076806
(Bar)
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311813
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000573174
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000568804
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|8ct
6.7 oz
|30000311882
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|14ct
11.8 oz
|30000575284
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|18ct
15.1 oz
|30000451304
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|30ct
25.2 oz
|30000573419
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|36ct
30.2 oz
|30000566244
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|48ct
40.3 oz
|30000317709
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000562093
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000565520
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|58ct
48.7 oz
|30000577257
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|60ct
50.4 oz
|30000577349
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Dipps Chocolate Chip
|6ct
6.5 oz
|30000312698
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|14ct
15.3 oz
|30000450529
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|24ct
26.2 oz
|30000576809
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|30ct
32.7 oz
|30000569061
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|34ct
37.1 oz
|30000311653
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Dipps Peanut Butter
|6ct
6.3 oz
|30000312711
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|14ct
14.7 oz
|30000311332
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Dipps Variety Pack
|14ct 15 oz
|30000567272
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|48ct
51.6 oz
|30000574836
|Best Before of Oct- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Birthday Blast
|12ct
8.9 oz
|30000572733
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Chewy Mini Dipps Summer Night S’mores
|12ct
8.9 oz
|30000572757
|Best Before of Aug- 02-24 and any earlier date
|GRANOLA CEREAL
|Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal
|17 oz
|30000575758
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal
|17 oz
|30000575765
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal
|2PK
48.2 oz
|30000573488
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey & Almonds Cereal
|24.1 oz
|30000572429
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
|24.1 oz
|30000572436
|Best Before of Jun- 03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
|2PK
48.2 oz
|30000577721
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Simply Granola Oats, Honey, Raisins & Almonds Cereal
|69 oz
|30000436073
|Best Before of Sep- 01-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker Protein Granola Oats, Chocolate, & Almonds Flavor
|18 oz
|30000571627
|Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date
|2PK
36 oz
|30000577783
|Best Before of Jan- 09-24 and any earlier date
|GRANOLA BARS INCLUDED IN THE FOLLOWING SNACK BOXES
|Quaker Chocolatey Favorites Snack Mix
|20ct Box 378 oz
|30000577325
|Jun-03-24 and any earlier date
|Quaker On The Go Snack Mix
|20ct Box 344 oz
|30000577318
|Jun-03-24 and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Snacks Variety Pack With Quaker Chewy
|20ct
17.42 oz (493.8g)
|28400715607
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Chips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
36.94 oz
|28400697965
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Crunchy & Chewy Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|40ct 36.205
oz
|28400714259
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Lunch Box Mix, Frito-Lay Chips, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
40.62 oz
|28400713375
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Popped & Baked Chips with Cookies, Nuts and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
35.58 oz
|28400714273
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Frito-Lay Snack Time Favorites with Baked, Smartfood, SunChips and Quaker Chewy Granola Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
33.94 oz
|28400698009
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Tasty Snacks, Frito-Lay Chips, Nuts, Cookies and Quaker Chewy Bars Variety Pack
|40ct
41.56 oz
|28400713368
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date
|Ultimate Flavor Snack Care Package, Variety Assortment of Chips, Cookies, Crackers, & More
|40ct
50.89 oz
|28400734868
|Best Before March 12 2024 and any earlier date