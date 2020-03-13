Quarantined in Texas due to coronavirus concerns, a local couple makes the best of it

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Debbie and Mike Dalton had been planning their dream vacation, a cruise to Hawaii, for nearly a year.

The Peculiar, Missouri, couple never imagined their trip would end with them being quarantined at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

“Thankfully, I have a very good job, and they’ve been very understanding,” Debbie Dalton said.

The Daltons shipped out of San Francisco on the Grand Princess on Feb. 21, bound for Hawaii.

“We went to Hawaii. We had a great time,” Dalton said.

While touring the islands, Dalton said she considered leaving the cruise ship and flying home.

“We weren’t really happy with the cruise,” Dalton said. “We wanted to get off in the islands. After we went to the fourth island, we thought we would just get off there.”

The couple decided against leaving the Grand Princess when they discovered it would result in an expensive penalty fee on their reservation.

“Hindsight being 20/20, we wish we had gotten off,” Dalton said.

Shortly after disembarking from Hawaii for Mexico, Dalton and the rest of the passengers on board the Grand Princess heard the news that changed everything.

A previous passenger on the ship had recently died from coronavirus. All of the current passengers and crew would need to be tested in San Francisco.

“Out of the 45 that were tested, there was 21 that came back positive, 19 were crewmembers and two were passengers.”

Dalton and her husband never became ill and remain asymptomatic. Even so, the couple and many others were boarded onto a chartered plane in Oakland, California, for quarantine at the Texas base.

Dalton said she may not be able to return home until March 23.

The 51-year-old said she’s grateful for the understanding and support of relatives and her employer back here in Kansas City.

Dalton works as a dispatcher for Superior Bowen, a metro asphalt contractor. Her husband, Mike, is a trucker.

“We were trying to make the most of it but it was pretty nerve-racking,” Dalton said. “Our kids are all grown but we have eight dogs at home, my dad’s there taking care of them, but then we worry about bringing something home to him.”