Questions, frustrations remain after officer kills armed man at Raytown Walmart

RAYTOWN, Mo. — People in Raytown are still wondering what happened in a Saturday night shooting at the Walmart on Highway 350.

The Missouri Highway Patrol said a Raytown Police officer shot and killed an armed man inside the store. Police said 37-year-old Willie J. Hampton, of Kansas City, Missouri, was shot during the altercation.

Missouri Highway Patrol, which is handling the investigation, said the Raytown officer was working off-duty as a store security guard when he spotted Hampton brandish a pistol toward a cashier.

The Raytown officer is on administrative leave, which is standard procedure when a police officer has to shoot someone while investigating a crime.

It was a scare customers at the store won’t soon forget after shots rang out around 8:10 p.m. Saturday. Police aren’t sure why Hampton pulled a gun in the store.

“If that individual is placing ourselves in danger of physical injury or death, or anyone else in danger of physical injury or death, we are obligated to take that course of action. It’s the last thing we want to do,” said Sgt. Bill Lowe, spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Crime reporting maps, which are publicly accessible via the Raytown Police Department website, show a number of crimes committed near the Walmart, some of which have been violent.

FOX4 requested further crime statistics from the Raytown Police Department, but a department spokesperson said that information wouldn’t be available Monday.

Elisa Breitenbach was among the business operators who said they’re fed up with crime in Raytown.

Breitenbach, whose family operates the popular Doughboys Donuts on Raytown Road, said she opposed the Walmart before it actually opened. She said crime in that neighborhood is giving Raytown a bad image.

“I truly believe we need to not be shy and not be ashamed and come out and say exactly what happened. We need to know as business owners,” Breitenbach told FOX4. “We all need to know what’s going on in our cities and our communities in all of them.”

On Monday, a Walmart spokesperson said the company will offer counseling to any employees affected by Saturday’s shooting.

Anyone with information that can assist in this investigation is encouraged to call Missouri Highway Patrol Troop A in Lee’s Summit at 816-622-0800.