KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Neighbors in a downtown apartment are talking about this week’s death of a little boy as Kansas City police investigate how the child died after falling from the building.

Tenants tell FOX4 that the boy was just 5 years old and was well-known in the building by neighbors who shared concern for his wellbeing.

Police found his body mid-morning on Monday in the back alley of the Grand Boulevard Lofts in downtown Kansas City.

KCPD has not shared a lot of direct information at this point, including the identity of the child.

Typical police procedure is to have a family member identify the body of a young person along with, for example, a social security card.

The circumstances in this situation are still unclear but apparently the identification procedures have not yet been fulfilled.

A small memorial at the building has changed since Tuesday with items swapped or missing. It is near where police found the body of the child who tenants identify as 5-year-old Grayson O’Connor.

A neighbor who occasionally watched him for extended periods of time shared her photos of the child. Other neighbors say he’s easy to recognize.

“I’ve lived here 6 years. I’ve seen him around at least 200 times,” one tenant said.

“A lot of people have strong feelings cause it was a child that we all kind of knew,” said another.

“My mom actually called me right away and she was like ‘It was him. It was him.’ And it was really upsetting. And a lot of our neighbors have been asking each other like Are you okay? Very sad to hear it was him,'” another tenant said.

“It was a sad situation. I would see them in the hallway sometimes. I seemed like a tense home, I would say,” another tenant said.

“You know, you try to do something, I’d try to talk to the office or something if I seen him just wandering. You know, I’d try to do something,” another tenant said.

“People was telling me that he was pretty much running around alone in the cold with just a shirt on. But all I’ve witnessed when I seen him was his head was down, she was yelling at him. Always. Just yelling at him,” said another tenant.

Neighbors, who knew Grayson, said they are eagerly awaiting more information from police because they have a lot of question about how the boy fell.

“It’s a little bit concerning. I hope it’s nothing like that but it’s just a little bit worrisome,” one tenant said.

“I hear two different stories, but I didn’t believe the first one that he fell out. I said, how could he? I have problems with my own window. That’s why I say I feel bad for any kid,” said another.

“I don’t actually know the full story. I don’t think anyone will besides who actually did it and what happened. I hope they have the security footage and are able to figure it out that way. But it’s very jarring,” another tenant said.

At last update from police, they told FOX4 that their investigation could take weeks as they first need reports from the medical examiner.