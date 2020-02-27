Questions surround FBI shooting at Midtown apartments known for frequent police presence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The FBI is being quiet so far about a shooting involving one of its own Wednesday in Midtown.

All the agency will say is that an agent shot someone. It happened at an apartment complex near 39th Street and Baltimore Avenue that's no stranger to law enforcement.

The inspection review division of the FBI in Washington D.C. is now heading up the investigation.

The shooting at Alcazar Apartments was little to no surprise to people who live and work in the area.

For hours, crime scene investigators were in and out of the apartment building. Inside, someone was shot by an FBI agent.

"We take these incidents very seriously, and we’re investigating according to the FBI policy," Assistant Special Agent in Charge Dan Netemeyer said.

The FBI wouldn't say what exactly led to the shooting or if the person was killed.

Draque Drako, who owns a barbershop across the street, said around 2 p.m. he was 2-3 men walk in to Alcazar. A few minutes later, he saw a couple of officers go into the building.

"After that, it just kind of got really quiet, wasn’t nobody walking or nothing like that and all of sudden 15-20 cops started swarming everywhere," he said. "That’s when I assumed police had maybe killed somebody."

At one point Drako thought he heard what sounded like fireworks but didn't think much of it. What he is certain of is the trouble he said Alcazar attracts.

"The police is here every day, and I’ve seen fights, people getting shot, stabbed," he said. "There’s a lot of drug use."

And he's not the only one in the neighborhood who feels the complex is an eyesore.

"It just never feels like everything is safe and secure here," Katy Longton said.

Longton has lived in the area for three years and said she wasn't surprised to see the huge police presence when she walked out her front door Wednesday.

"It kind of sucks that I just figure something bad is going on," she said. "In the beginning it was scary, but now it’s just normal."

Both Drako and Longton believe if Alcazar were shut down, their neighborhood would be a lot better.

Alcazar Apartments is low-income housing subsidized by the federal government. No one answered when FOX4 called the leasing office Wednesday.