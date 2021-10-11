Questions surround man’s mysterious death after he was involved in hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas Highway Patrol hopes someone can provide information surrounding a strange case that started with a hit-and-run crash and ended with a man dead.

Troopers said the 37-year-old driver of a car lost control and hit a concrete barrier in the northbound lanes of I-635, just north of Kansas Avenue. The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Troopers said a second car then crashed into the first one.

Investigators want to speak to the two men who were in the second car. A witness told investigators that they were picked up from the crash scene by someone in a pickup pulling a trailer. They loaded their damaged red, 2003 Honda Civic onto the trailer and left the scene. The car is similar to the one pictured below.

2003 Honda Civic provided by Kansas Highway Patrol

Officers are investigating this crash as a hit-and-run.

They also have a lot of questions about what happened to the 37-year-old man. They believe he was injured in the crash. They don’t know exactly what happened next, but say the man eventually died. Troopers are working to determine if his death was connected to the hit-and-run crash, or if he died in another manner.

If you have any information that may help investigators, call the highway patrol at 913-782-8100