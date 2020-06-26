QuikTrip asking for exact change, other payment due to coin shortage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — New signs at QuikTrip counters are asking that customers use exact change, cards or contactless payments instead of asking for change from dollar bills.

The request is due to a shortage of coins from the Federal Reserve, according to the signs.

Coin circulation has been shortchanged due to effects from pandemic restrictions, according to a statement from the Federal Reserve. As some businesses have moved away from contact payment, the reserve stated that coin deposits from depository institutions have declined. The U.S. Mint’s coin production also decreased due to measures put in place to protect its employees.

However, the reserved stated that inventory is starting to increase again as some restrictions lift.

The QT sign states those who require change will receive it on a gas station gift card.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the sign states.